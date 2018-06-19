Couple Gets Married Mid-Flight On Southwest Airlines

Is there anything Southwest Airlines won't do for their customers. Between rapping flight attendants, who knew they would have time to throw a wedding!?!?!?!

Congratulations to Michael and Renee who took the marital plunge on a Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Baltimore on Sunday. Of course the passengers all posed as guests for the ceremony. Not to mention the pilot, who acted as the officiant.

Luckily for us, passenger Skylee Campbell caught the entire ceremony on her smartphone, where the bride walked down the aisle to Ed Sheeran's "Perfect."

You can hear the pilot cracking jokes during the ceremony.

And after the deed was done, the two danced away to Chris Brown's "Forever."

Do they get double miles for having a wedding in the sky?