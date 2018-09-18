Gender Reveal Gone Wrong: The Confetti Balloon Floats Away

September 18, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
gender_reveal

(Photo by ID 72515520 © /Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Is it a boy or is it a girl? Guess we'll never know.

Whomp, whomp, it's a gender reveal party gone wrong...way, way wrong. Of course the whole idea of the confetti balloon is to pop it among family and friends. Blue confetti, it's a boy! Pink confetti, it's a girl! But what happens when you lose the balloon?

This poor mom. While trying to pop the balloon, instead cut the tether string sending it up, up, and away.

Best gender reveal party ever

We shouldn't laugh, buuuuuttttttttttttttt...

Tags: 
gender reveal
Boy
Girl
confetti balloon