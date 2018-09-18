Gender Reveal Gone Wrong: The Confetti Balloon Floats Away

Is it a boy or is it a girl? Guess we'll never know.

Whomp, whomp, it's a gender reveal party gone wrong...way, way wrong. Of course the whole idea of the confetti balloon is to pop it among family and friends. Blue confetti, it's a boy! Pink confetti, it's a girl! But what happens when you lose the balloon?

This poor mom. While trying to pop the balloon, instead cut the tether string sending it up, up, and away.

We shouldn't laugh, buuuuuttttttttttttttt...