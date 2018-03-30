This Cowboy Hat Seems Counterproductive

By definition, the cowboy hat is a "wide-brimmed hat with a large soft crown." It's intended purpose is to protect the wearer from the weather. Of course now days, it's more of a fashion statement.

Similar to the redneck boot sandals, we've found the redneck version of the sun visor. It's a cowboy hat with the top cut off. In theory, a great idea to keep the sun out of your eyes, while allowing the top of your head to breathe. Unfortunately, this hat isn't for everyone. The product comes somewhat counterproductive if you're bald.

Don't get us wrong...dude is totally pulling off the look. However, there's a solid chance his head will be peeling all weekend long.