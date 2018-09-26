The Top 10 Halloween Costumes For 2018 Are...And It Includes A Cow

Need a little help in the costume department this Halloween? No need to panic just yet! We've got a few ideas for you!

According to Lyst.com and Pintrest, the Top 10 Halloween Costumes for 2018 are...

10. A cow. Thanks Chick-fil-a.

9. Frida Kahlo.

8. A cosmic fairy. Yeah, this one is super generic, but whatever.

7. An ABBA inspired Dancing Queen. Yeah, let's blame the Mamma Mia sequel for this one.

6. Edna Mode from the Incredibles.

5. A flamingo.

4. A Wakanda warrior.

3. A 90s icon...like Cher from Clueless or any of the Spice Girls.

2. A Riverdale character.

And finally, coming in a #1...Tonya Harding!