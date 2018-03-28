Crawfish Gets One Last Hoorah, Smokes & Drinks Beer Before Becoming Dinner
March 28, 2018
It’s the video of one last fling before dinner.
It’s not every day you get to see a live crawfish hanging out on the side of a beer can. Add that to the fact that the crawfish is smoking a cigarette. Someone named him “Joe Rippa” and he went super-viral in the last day. More than 6 and a half million views on Twitter, with 48,000 retweets and 76,000 likes.
Joe ripppa pic.twitter.com/hv8XGHGJuN— skinny vinny (@v1nc3ntc) March 17, 2018
And even though he has that kind of talent, the people at the crawfish boil said he tasted delicious with an "extra smoky flavor."