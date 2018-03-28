Crawfish Gets One Last Hoorah, Smokes & Drinks Beer Before Becoming Dinner

It’s the video of one last fling before dinner.

It’s not every day you get to see a live crawfish hanging out on the side of a beer can. Add that to the fact that the crawfish is smoking a cigarette. Someone named him “Joe Rippa” and he went super-viral in the last day. More than 6 and a half million views on Twitter, with 48,000 retweets and 76,000 likes.

And even though he has that kind of talent, the people at the crawfish boil said he tasted delicious with an "extra smoky flavor."