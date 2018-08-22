This Is The Greatest Yelp Review EVER!!!!!!

Look, we've all been there. You move a certain way, you bend over, you laugh a little too hard and out slips a toot. It's THE worst feeling in the world, even thought it's a totally natural bodily function.

Now, when it actually happens, things can go a number of different ways. Someone might call you out on your offense or they'll just look the other way and pretend it never happened. In this case, we have a Yelp review of a barber who not only pretended it didn't happen, but also casually used the hair dryer to blow away the stank. LOL!!!!!!!!

Henry, you are the real hero here!

Told ya! Greatest review ever!