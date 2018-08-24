Ever Wonder What Your Kid's Drawings Would Look Like In Real Life? Meet The Dad Making Who's Making It Happen With His Kids

Let's be real, kids can draw some pretty crazy things. While most parents won't admit it, there are times where you smile like you know what it is, but really deep down inside you have no clue what you're looking at.

Well, there's one dad to the rescue! He's turning his kid's drawings into real life images, which are hilarious and equally terrifying! This is the work of Tom and his kids Al and Dom.

Just to warn you, the elephant is particularly scary. Actually, most of the animals might give you nightmares.

By the way, you can follow these guys on Instagram too...@thingsihavedrawn. And you can buy their book on Amazon.