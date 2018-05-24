Dale Hansen Gets Choked Up After His Coworkers Surprise Him With A Portrait Of His Fallen Friend

Channel 8 sportscaster Dale Hansen is known for a lot of things. He's big, he's loud, he's highly opinionated, he doesn't suffer fools gladly, and he's got the softest heart you've ever encountered.

I've known Dale now for more that thirty years, and that last quality often surprises people.

Well, whether you're a fan or not, this is worth watching. You see, Dale has often talked about an old childhood friend who died fighting in Vietnam many years ago. This week, WFAA did a story about a north Texas man who creates portraits of fallen heroes for family members and loved ones - and right after the story ran, Dale's colleagues brought out that artist to present Hansen with a portrait of the friend Dale has never forgotten.

Grab some tissues. You'll need them. Watch the video HERE.