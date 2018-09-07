The Dallas Cowboys Are Getting A Casino

Just when you thought the Dallas Cowboys couldn't put their name on any more stuff, they've officially teamed up with the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, Jerry Jones and America's team made history as the first NFL team to partner with a casino. Although sports betting is still illegal in Oklahoma, NFL teams can now accept advertising money from casinos. Jerry Jones says...

"We are excited about the future of gaming as it relates to the NFL...The Dallas Cowboys take great pride in aligning themselves with the best brands in the world. It is a privilege to stand shoulder to shoulder as partners with such a prominent entertainment brand like WinStar World Casino."

Now, WinStar better get to designing that Dallas Cowboy slot machine!

