The Dallas Cowboys Take Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch In The First Round Of The NFL Draft
Thursday night kicked off the first round of the NFL Draft. And for the first time ever, right here in DFW. As you can imagine, AT&T Stadium was filled with fans from all over the country, who came to Arlington to support their favorite teams. Jerry Jones, of course, pulled out all the stops for the evening, complete with a red carpet.
The scene at @attstadium for the #NFLdraft.
Not to mention there were a few of the greatest Dallas Cowboys players of all time, including Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, and Jason Witten.
The Dallas Cowboys war room even featured a special helmet design for the Dallas Cowboys, which was designed by some of the 7th grade students in the Arlington ISD.
One of the 10 one-of-a-kind designed helmets by 7th grade @arlingtonisdtx students that will be featured in the war room inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. #CowboysDraft
And the moment you've all been waiting for...with the 19th pick in the first round, your Dallas Cowboys select Leighton Vander Esch, a linebacker from Boise State.
With the 19th pick in the #NFLDraft the Dallas Cowboys select @vander_esch38 from @boisestatefootball! Welcome to #CowboysNation!
@vander_esch38 is officially a Dallas Cowboy! #CowboysDraft #NFLDraft
#DraftDreams are coming true for @vander_esch38 #CowboysDraft
@vander_esch38 is the first and only @nfl player to be drafted on his home field! #CowboysDraft
Welcome to Texas!