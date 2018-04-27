The Dallas Cowboys Take Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch In The First Round Of The NFL Draft

Thursday night kicked off the first round of the NFL Draft. And for the first time ever, right here in DFW. As you can imagine, AT&T Stadium was filled with fans from all over the country, who came to Arlington to support their favorite teams. Jerry Jones, of course, pulled out all the stops for the evening, complete with a red carpet.

Not to mention there were a few of the greatest Dallas Cowboys players of all time, including Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, and Jason Witten.

The Dallas Cowboys war room even featured a special helmet design for the Dallas Cowboys, which was designed by some of the 7th grade students in the Arlington ISD.

And the moment you've all been waiting for...with the 19th pick in the first round, your Dallas Cowboys select Leighton Vander Esch, a linebacker from Boise State.

Welcome to Texas!