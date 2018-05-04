Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten Officially Retires

For the last week, Dallas Cowboys fans all over the world have been on pins and needles wondering if Jason Witten is really retiring. Sadly, the rumor is true.

On Thursday, both the Dallas Cowboys and Jason Witten confirmed the rumor. Witten is stepping down as tight end for the Dallas Cowboys.

Always 82 #ThankYouWitten A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on

Witten has spent his entire NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, raking in a lot of stats over the years, including the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2012.

Witten made the official announcement yesterday at the Star in Frisco. Needless to say but there were tears. And not just from Witten, even Jerry Jones got a little bit misty saying goodbye.

Thank you #82!!! We're going to miss you!

Here's Witten's full retirement speech...