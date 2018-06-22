Dallas Drivers Stuck In The High Five Closure On Thursday, Got Out Of Their Cars & Went To Whataburger

So you may have heard about the high five closure in Dallas on Thursday afternoon. Every intersecting highway was shut down in all directions due to a hazmat spill. Sadly, the incident left commuters stuck for hours.

So how do you pass the time? Well, for us Texans, we get out of our cars to make new friends, then walk to Whataburger across the highway for a little breakfast!

Ain't no 6 hour traffic jam gonna keep us from our Whataburger.