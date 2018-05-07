Dallas Restaurant Receives Death Threats After Putting A Gun Regulation Message On Their Receipts

Over the weekend, Dallas was home to the NRA Convention which included a couple of high profile people like the President and Vice President.

While Texas is a gun loving state, not everyone that lives here supports the 2nd amendment. There are also those who fall in between who believe there should at least be stronger restrictions in place when it comes to the right to bear arms. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. However, death threats are NOT acceptable for either side of the argument.

Ellen's, a popular restaurant in Downtown Dallas, opted to voice their opinion on gun regulation on their receipts by simply saying that a portion of the proceeds would go to organizations "dedicated to implementing reasonable and effective gun regulations".

It didn't take too long before the NRA caught wind of the receipt and shared it via Twitter telling people to "steer clear" of Ellen's.

Attn @AnnualMeetings attendees. Steer clear of Ellen’s in downtown Dallas! Why go there when there are so many other great choices. --#sorrynotsorry #StandAndFight #DefendTheSecond pic.twitter.com/joX7pPoPm4 — NRA (@NRA) May 5, 2018

Shortly after that tweet went out, Ellen's started getting death threats. According to Joe Groves, the owner of Ellen's...

"We’ve had people calling and say they’re going to shoot the place up, one that implied he would be burning us down today. Ridiculous people."

Groves had no intention of stirring up trouble, he simply wanted to start a conversation on sensible gun regulations.