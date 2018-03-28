Dallas Takes Home 2nd Place For "Most Hostile Towing Market" In U.S.

If you've ever parked near the State Fair of Texas during Texas / OU weekend, then you know Dallas is the worst when it comes to towing. And now we have proof!

According to a national survey by the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America, Dallas took home the #2 spot for Most Hostile Towing Market. All that really means is that Dallas' towing rules need reform. According to the survey, Dallas uses "creative billing practices", fees, and extra charges to keep your towing bill on the rise. Assistant Vice President of PCI, Robert Passmore says...

"When a shady towing company gets a vehicle on its hook, the owner and insurer may be facing staggering bills and confusing rules to reclaim the vehicle."

In Dallas, the maximum amount that can be charged for a "private property, light duty, non-consent towing fee" is $121. However, there seems to be a loophole where towing companies can then add on their own charges.