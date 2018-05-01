giraffe

The Dallas Zoo Has A New Baby Giraffe

May 1, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
It's a boy...it's a girl...it's baby giraffe!!!!!!!

We have a new addition to the Dallas Zoo! A brand new baby giraffe, who was born to momma Chrystal on April 25th. Weighing in at 130 pounds and 5 feet and 9 inches tall, this little cutie was upright and walking just forty five minutes after birth.

LEGGY BABY: We’re sharing this with our Instagram followers FIRST (now, that's love) – meet our newest giraffe calf born on April 25 to second-time mom Chrystal! This 5-foot-9, 130-pound #giraffe calf arrived after a long two-and-a-half hour labor. WATCH video of the birth and learn all about this baby’s beautiful delivery. --Direct link's in our bio!-- #zooborns @zooborns

A post shared by Dallas Zoo (@dallaszoo) on

As for the labor, well, it was a little longer than expected, about two and a half hours. Normally, a giraffe birth takes anywhere from one to two hours.

Unfortunately, the Dallas Zoo is keeping quiet on both the name and gender of this new baby. So stayed tuned!

