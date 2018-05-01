The Dallas Zoo Has A New Baby Giraffe
It's a boy...it's a girl...it's baby giraffe!!!!!!!
We have a new addition to the Dallas Zoo! A brand new baby giraffe, who was born to momma Chrystal on April 25th. Weighing in at 130 pounds and 5 feet and 9 inches tall, this little cutie was upright and walking just forty five minutes after birth.
LEGGY BABY: We’re sharing this with our Instagram followers FIRST (now, that's love) – meet our newest giraffe calf born on April 25 to second-time mom Chrystal! This 5-foot-9, 130-pound #giraffe calf arrived after a long two-and-a-half hour labor. WATCH video of the birth and learn all about this baby’s beautiful delivery. --Direct link's in our bio!-- #zooborns @zooborns
A post shared by Dallas Zoo (@dallaszoo) on
As for the labor, well, it was a little longer than expected, about two and a half hours. Normally, a giraffe birth takes anywhere from one to two hours.
GIRAFFE BIRTH: Here's the much-anticipated video of Chrystal giving birth to her second-ever calf. The 5-foot-9, 130-pound baby arrived after a long 2.5 hour labor. Little one was standing, walking & nursing within 45 minutes of delivery! VIDEO + DETAILS: https://t.co/Nzk7XtEToZ pic.twitter.com/4s5sWGXrYh— Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) May 1, 2018
Unfortunately, the Dallas Zoo is keeping quiet on both the name and gender of this new baby. So stayed tuned!