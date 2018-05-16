Dallas Zoo's 2-Year-Old Elephant Adorably Tries To Scare Away A Duck In His Pond

The animal kingdom is filled with all kinds of adorable creatures. However, it doesn't get much cuter than the Dallas Zoo's 2-year-old elephant Ajabu.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Zoo celebrated Ajuba's second birthday with a giant cake of course. It took a little coaxing from his momma Mlilo, but eventually he dove into that cake like a pro.

Not only did Ajuba have a great birthday, but he's also really coming into his own. In fact, he's starting to get a little territorial too. Just watch as he shows a duck who's boss.

OMG! His little trumpet is unbelievably adorable!