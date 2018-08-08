DWTS' Maks Chmerkovskiy Doesn't Use Soap, Opts For A Lemon Juice Spray

August 8, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Maksim Chmerkovskiy

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Welcome to the wonderful world of celebrity hygiene!!! It all started when Sting ditched the deodorant. Then Brad Pitt opted for baby wipes instead of showers. Now, we have DWTS' Maks Chmerkovskiy, who wouldn't dare touch his body with soap!

This is a man who basically sweats for a living. Dancing all day has to work up some sort of musty, stanky stench. However, his wife Peta Murgatroyd swears he does not stink. She says...

"Even after training he doesn't have BO! I've smelt his armpits. It is the weirdest thing. Like, I have to wear deodorant; he wears lemon spray under his arms. I'm like, 'You're a big dude, sweating at the gym.' He's like, 'I don’t know. I've just never used soap on my body.' It's strange, but I find it super sexy."

It's a good thing she finds it sexy. We're not sure too many other women would be into the lemon spray thing.

 

Tags: 
DWTS
Dancing with the Stars
soap
lemon spray
Maks Chmerkovskiy
Peta Murgatroyd
sweat