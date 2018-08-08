DWTS' Maks Chmerkovskiy Doesn't Use Soap, Opts For A Lemon Juice Spray

Welcome to the wonderful world of celebrity hygiene!!! It all started when Sting ditched the deodorant. Then Brad Pitt opted for baby wipes instead of showers. Now, we have DWTS' Maks Chmerkovskiy, who wouldn't dare touch his body with soap!

This is a man who basically sweats for a living. Dancing all day has to work up some sort of musty, stanky stench. However, his wife Peta Murgatroyd swears he does not stink. She says...

"Even after training he doesn't have BO! I've smelt his armpits. It is the weirdest thing. Like, I have to wear deodorant; he wears lemon spray under his arms. I'm like, 'You're a big dude, sweating at the gym.' He's like, 'I don’t know. I've just never used soap on my body.' It's strange, but I find it super sexy."

It's a good thing she finds it sexy. We're not sure too many other women would be into the lemon spray thing.