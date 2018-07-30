Jerky Driver Goes Out Of His Way To Splash Every Pedestrian With Nasty Puddle Water

July 30, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
puddle
Categories: 
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Ever been tempted to purposefully drive through a puddle to splash a total stranger? If you answered yes, we have some good news for you! Live vicariously through this utility vehicle driver!

Just watch him swerve to hit every single puddle! Even those carrying umbrellas don't stand a chance against this guy.

We shouldn't laugh at this. We shouldn't laugh at this. Yet, we're totally laughing at this.

 

Tags: 
puddle
splash
pedestrians
purposefully
Car
Vehicle