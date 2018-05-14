Dave Grohl & Daughter Violet Covered Adele's "When We Were Young"

It looks like Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl isn't the only talented musician in his family. His 12-year-old daughter Violet has vocals unlike any other tween we've ever heard.

On Saturday night, Dave and his daughter performed at the Notes & Words benefit concert in California, which raises money for the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. The duo took the stage to cover Adele's "When We Were Young". Dad was on guitar, while Violet was on vocals. And she absolutely nailed it! A cover that would do Adele proud!

Video of David and Violet Grohl performing When We Were Young

And it didn't end there, they made the entire night a family event. Right after Violet sang, her younger sister Harper took they stage to play drums for dad, playing the Foo's "The Sky Is a Neighborhood". Then they ended the night as a trio with a cover of Queen's "We Will Rock You".

Video of Sky is a Neighborhood performed by Dave Grohl with his 2 daughters Violet and Harper

Nothing short of AWESOME!