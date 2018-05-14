Dave Grohl & Daughter Violet Covered Adele's "When We Were Young"

May 14, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
dave_grohl

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

It looks like Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl isn't the only talented musician in his family. His 12-year-old daughter Violet has vocals unlike any other tween we've ever heard.

On Saturday night, Dave and his daughter performed at the Notes & Words benefit concert in California, which raises money for the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. The duo took the stage to cover Adele's "When We Were Young". Dad was on guitar, while Violet was on vocals. And she absolutely nailed it! A cover that would do Adele proud!

And it didn't end there, they made the entire night a family event. Right after Violet sang, her younger sister Harper took they stage to play drums for dad, playing the Foo's "The Sky Is a Neighborhood". Then they ended the night as a trio with a cover of Queen's "We Will Rock You".

Nothing short of AWESOME!

 

 

Tags: 
dave grohl
daughters
violet
harper
benefit concert
notes & words
adele
when we were young
Queen
we will rock you
foo fighters
the sky is a neighborhood