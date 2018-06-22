Dead Man's Family Requests A Clipart Pic Of Boobs For His Cremation Urn
June 22, 2018
If you're gonna go out, you might as well go out in style.
As you can imagine, funeral directors probably get some pretty weird requests from their clients. We've heard of everything from posing bodies a certain way to BBQ fountains. However, this one just might take the cake.
Some quite simply want to be remembered for what they loved in life. In this case, it's boobs. That's right, the family requested some boobie clipart for their beloved's final resting place.
well, uh, that’s one way to go out I guess? RIP
Yep, those are definitely boobies. May he rest in peace.