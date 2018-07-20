Yep, It's Hot In Texas. Here Are The Best Heat Memes To Get You Through The Sweltering Temps
Not to be too redundant, but it's HOT! So, so, hot! How hot? Well, DFW is seeing higher temperatures this July than it's seen in years!
Of course there are plenty of ways to beat the heat...swimming pool...mister fans...or you could just stay inside in the air conditioning looking at all these hilarious Texas heat memes!
We've searched the intrawebs far and wide to bring you the best or the best memes about the sweltering heat. Enjoy!
This Texas heat...
texas handling the heat right now
Texas Heat
Texas
This heat... ugh #heatmemes #funny #funnyshit #toofunny #california #socal #losangeles #sunnycalifornia #summertime #thisheat #justsaying #memes #reno911 #truestory #thursday #goodnight #thatmoment #nickswardson
C A L I -- How the fuck is it 5:26AM and the temp is still 90 degrees. Yesterday, my car showed it was at 120 degrees. I didn't even need to warm up my car because it was so hot. What in the actual fuck... #5AM #90Degrees #Cali #CaliHeat #California #ThisHeatGotMeLike #ThisHeatTho #GotMeFuckedUp #IHateEveryoneWhoHasAnAC #FireSeason #FireWeather #FuckLivingOnTheTopFloor #BeachWeather #PoolSideWeather #StayHydrated #CaliMemes #HeatMemes #WeatherMemes
It’s way too hot out in this muthafucka help me kill the heat ijs #höt #heatwave #hotassfuck #hotashell #hotashelloutside #summer18 #summerheat #detroit #detroiter #detroitmi #summermemes #heatmemes ---- ♂️------------------
Fr-- - - #memes #lol #funny #funnymemes #relatable #heat #hot #weather #weathermemes #heatmemes
This heat is making us look like a hot (ass) mess ------ --: @makeuplolz . . . #wednesday #wednesdaymotivation #heatwave #summer #heat #summermemes #makeupmemes #makeup #foundation #heatmemes #heatwavememes #memes #savagememes #savage #help #video #videomessage #personalise #qr #qrcodes #funny #funnymemes #funnymeme #dead #hotmess #deadass
Music by Michael Jackson. Air Conditioning by Griffith Energy. pic.twitter.com/ljvFwIoUgp— Griffith Energy Services, Inc. (@griffithenergy) June 25, 2015
Hope this made your day.