DFW Walmart Sign Says "Look For Local" With The State Of Oklahoma On It

Look, we Texans take our great state very seriously. There's no room for Okie nonsense whatsoever! Now we know not everyone in Texas was born and bred here. However, if you live here, we assume your loyalties are with Texas...NOT Oklahoma.

Sadly, one DFW Walmart isn't too clear on which state we live in. Thanks to Reddit user irishamerican who shared this hilariously wrong "Look for local" sign. Rather than featuring the state of Texas in the state of Texas, this sign proudly supports local products in Oklahoma. At least when it comes to watermelon and sweet corn.

Yep. Missed it by that much.