Do You Hear The Word "Yanny" Or "Laurel"? This Audio Is Dividing The World

Just when you thought we couldn't get more divisive, a piece of audio comes into our lives causing a disturbance among the interwebs.

We officially have a new version of "the dress". Is it blue and black or gold and white? Only this time, it comes in the form of an audio clip. It's "yanny" VS "laurel".

Vlogger Cloe Feldman broke the internet on Tuesday after asking her fans one simple question, "What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel?" It's nothing more than a computerized voice (which is clearly saying Yanny). Take a listen for yourself. What do you hear?

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Oddly enough, there are people out there who hear both words! What is happening!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!