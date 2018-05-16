Dog Dad Uses A Cowboy Hat As A Cheaper Version Of The Cone Of Shame

For a dog, there is nothing worse than the "cone of shame". And for a dog parent, well, sometimes it's all about saving a few bucks.

Much like human hospital bills, there is no set price for certain items. Medication can cost you double the price depending on which vet you choose. Other places may charge upwards of $50 for simple cone to keep your pup from scratching or licking.

No worries though for Imgur user Barkingspiderman, who opted to make his own dog cone rather than pay for one at the vet. Instead, he made a quick trip to the Tractor Supply for a cheap cowboy hat, cut off the top, and put it over his dog's head.

Genius! This dog is welcome in Texas any time!