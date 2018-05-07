Dog Freezes In Fear While Waiting On The Vet

Have you ever met a dog that actually likes going to the vet? Trick question! No dog likes the vet.

It doesn't matter what you do or say, your dog always knows the dreaded vet. As soon as their little paws touch the threshold of the door, all four legs go stiff. Meanwhile, the owner is dragging them by the leash across the tile floor and into the back room.

Of course not every dog reacts the same way to the vet, some freeze. It's as if he sits still enough, the vet won't even see him.

Video of Dog frozen from fear of vet.

Ha! That is adorable!