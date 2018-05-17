Dog Steals A GoPro, Creates The Greatest Video Ever

May 17, 2018
Dogs rule! Cats drool!

If you need more proof that dogs are awesome, even when their bad, just check out this amazing moment when man's best friend stole a GoPro!

Best. Video. Ever. 

