Dolly Parton Is Getting Her Own Show On Netflix

June 5, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Is there anything Dolly Parton can't do?

Apparently singing, playing every instrument on Earth, movies, and rollercoasters are enough for Dolly Parton. The legend is taking her talents to TV, Netflix that is. Dolly just signed on to produce and star in eight episodes of the series on Netflix.

Each epsiode will focus on one of Dolly's songs. She will share the stories behind some of our favorites. It looks like Dolly is looking to inspire people of all generations.

 

