Dolly Parton Is Getting Her Own Show On Netflix
Is there anything Dolly Parton can't do?
Apparently singing, playing every instrument on Earth, movies, and rollercoasters are enough for Dolly Parton. The legend is taking her talents to TV, Netflix that is. Dolly just signed on to produce and star in eight episodes of the series on Netflix.
.@DollyParton and her music are headed to Netflix! The living legend will serve as singer/songwriter, co-star, and executive producer on a new anthology series where every episode is based on an iconic Dolly Parton song. pic.twitter.com/8AdZFFTjcd— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 4, 2018
Each epsiode will focus on one of Dolly's songs. She will share the stories behind some of our favorites. It looks like Dolly is looking to inspire people of all generations.
As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music. I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with @Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations. https://t.co/jfMo5W16DY— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) June 4, 2018