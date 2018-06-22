Donald Trump Responds To Melania's "I Really Don't Care" Jacket, Says It's About Fake News

On Thursday, Melania Trump made a surprise visit To Texas, to spend some time with immigrant children who were recently separated from their parents. However, no one is talking about her visit, instead it's all about the jacket she wore.

Earlier this week, Melania made her thoughts on the immigration law clear, she's against separating kids from their families. However, her jacket would seem to imply otherwise. Now, we don't really think Melania did this on purpose. It legitimately seems like poor timing. The jacket in question, is a $39 Zara jacket that says...

"I really don't care. Do u?"

"The role of the first family is TO care -- about the country and the world -- including about immigrants who come to America for opportunity, just like Melania Trump did," Kara Alaimo writes via @CNNOpinion https://t.co/jWhbDd3rx4 — CNN (@CNN) June 22, 2018

Well, Donald Trump is coming to her defense via the Twittersphere. The President claims that the coat's quote is about fake news.

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

Like we said earlier, we don't think Melania meant anything by her jacket, one way or another. However, others believe this could have been a message for the Donald himself.