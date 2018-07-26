Another Person Took A Pickax To Donald Trump's Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

July 26, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
donald_trump_star

(Photo by Christian Monterrosa/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Hmmmm, this sound familiar.

Yes, here we go again. Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has once again been destroyed by a vandal. And just like the last time, the star was destroyed with a pickax.

Austin Clay, is the most recent prospector to Trump's star. He was caught early Wednesday morning going to town on the star. You can watch the video below...

However, it looks like he may not sit around in jail for too long. The original pickax guy, James Otis, says he'll pay Clay's $20,000 bail.

