Another Person Took A Pickax To Donald Trump's Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Hmmmm, this sound familiar.

Yes, here we go again. Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has once again been destroyed by a vandal. And just like the last time, the star was destroyed with a pickax.

BREAKING Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame smashed AGAIN https://t.co/3ETSAcz5Ix pic.twitter.com/pRJ57UvmNK — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) July 25, 2018

Austin Clay, is the most recent prospector to Trump's star. He was caught early Wednesday morning going to town on the star. You can watch the video below...

CAUGHT YOU!! Donald J. Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star didn't stand a chance against its latest attacker ⛏ pic.twitter.com/HYLKn5zDSk — TMZ (@TMZ) July 26, 2018

However, it looks like he may not sit around in jail for too long. The original pickax guy, James Otis, says he'll pay Clay's $20,000 bail.