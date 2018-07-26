Walnut Or Damaged Lungs? Believe It Or Not, But Some Can't Tell The Difference

Well, we have a good ole fashioned social media fail.

Ok, do you think you can tell the difference between a walnut and a set of severely damaged lungs? We all said yes, right? Sadly, not everyone can make the distinction between the two.

Currently, there's a picture floating around Facebook. The photo claims to be a marijuana user's lungs. Except for it's not lungs at all. It's a pic of half of a walnut.

Whomp, whomp. That's definitely a walnut.