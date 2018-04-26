Double Dare Is Coming Back To Nickelodeon

Everything old is new again or at least getting a reboot.

Ok, 80s and 90s kids, this is the one you've been waiting for! Double Dare is making a return to Nickelodeon starting this summer! Unfortunately, Nick is being super secretive about the details. In fact, we don't even know if Marc Summers will return as the host!

A physical challenge is calling your name -- #DoubleDare is back with NEW EPISODES this summer on #Nickelodeon! pic.twitter.com/1Ztg9wmbCm — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) April 25, 2018

Seriously, this is the greatest TV news EVER!!!