Downtown Dallas Goes All Blue To Honor Fallen Police Officer Rogelio Santander

On Tuesday, the Dallas Police Department laid to rest police officer Rogelio Santander, who was killed in the line of duty while trying to take a man into custody at Home Depot last week. He was just 27-years-old.

While there were complete strangers posted up along the funeral procession route, as well as fire trucks and police cars set up on overpasses to honor the fallen officer, Downtown Dallas lit up all their buildings in blue.

In case you missed it, here's the most beautiful and bitter/sweet picture ever taken of the city of Dallas.

Thanks to Instagrammer and photographer Kevin Hann for sharing this amazing photo.