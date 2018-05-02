Downtown Dallas Goes All Blue To Honor Fallen Police Officer Rogelio Santander
On Tuesday, the Dallas Police Department laid to rest police officer Rogelio Santander, who was killed in the line of duty while trying to take a man into custody at Home Depot last week. He was just 27-years-old.
While there were complete strangers posted up along the funeral procession route, as well as fire trucks and police cars set up on overpasses to honor the fallen officer, Downtown Dallas lit up all their buildings in blue.
In case you missed it, here's the most beautiful and bitter/sweet picture ever taken of the city of Dallas.
A tribute for the fallen officer in Dallas... Tonight, it’s blue in support of the Dallas Police Department and the family of Officer Rogelio Santander. 27-year-old Dallas Police Department Officer Rogelio Santander was shot and killed while trying to take a man into custody at a Home Depot store last week. Friends, family members and members of the community will honor his life this week. A public visitation was held Monday, April 30th followed by his funeral service today, May 1st at 11:00AM. As many as 3,000 guest attended his service at Lake Point Church in Rockwall. Tuesday, May 1, 2018 has been recognized as Annual Blue Mass. While celebrating the 16th Annual Blue Mass Police Officers and first responders from around the country gather at the Catholic Church giving the community an opportunity to show gratitude to first responders and their families. . . . . . #dallaspd #officer #bluemass #homedepot #fallenhero #dallas #downtowndallas #instadfw #socialrevolt #DallasTho #dfw #dallastx #dallastexas #mydtd #ddd #dmagazine #dallasnews #fox4 #dallasskyline #bankofamericaplaza #visitdallas #dtxstreet #reuniontower #texas #tx #texasmonthly #dallassocial
A post shared by Kevin Hann Photography (@kevinhannphoto) on
Thanks to Instagrammer and photographer Kevin Hann for sharing this amazing photo.