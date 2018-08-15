Meet Pimple Pete! Dr. Pimple Popper's New Board Game For Kids

Your favorite pimple popping doctor, Sandra Lee, is taking her talents to toyland with a brand new board game for kids (and let's be real adults too).

Featuring Pimple Pete, an acne riddled tween who is anxiously awaiting zit extraction. The goal? See who can pull out the most gummy pimples from Pete's face. However, you have to do it without disturbing the oozing zit on the end of Pete's nose. Apparently, the gigantic pustule or "mega-zit" can go off at any time, squirting goo in your face.

Video of Spin Master Games | PIMPLE PETE: THE GROSSEST HOW-TO

Pimple Pete is already for sale on Amazon, but it's coming to Walmart and Target soon! In fact, it hits Walmart shelves today! As for Target, you'll see it on store shelves on October 1st.