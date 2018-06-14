Drake Reunites With The Cast Of Degrassi For "I'm Upset" Music Video

Ok Degrassi fans, it's the reunion we've all been waiting for! Jimmy, Spinner, Emma, Page, Ashley, Craig, and even Rick are back together for a high school reunion!!!

On Wednesday, Drake dropped his new music video for "I'm Upset", which featured the entire cast from the hit Canadian TV show Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Just in case you need a refresher course on the show, here's the intro to Season 1. Look how young Drizzy is!!!

Drake also brought back teacher and original cast member Snake from the series. Even Jay and Silent Bob made a cameo.

Now, for those of you wondering why Jay and Silent Bob are there...well, Kevin Smith has always been a huge fan of the show. He also made a cameo in the series when he tried to date Emma's mom.