Police Arrest Two At Drug House With Drive-Thru Window

Police were called to a mobile home in Ocala, Florida after a string of overdoses were being connected to the property.

When authorities arrived at the scene, 20-year-old McKenzee Dobbs, and 32-year-old William Parrish Jr. were arrested for operating a drug house out of the residence. The best part? The couple even set up a drive-thru and walk-up window out of on the kitchen's windows, where the majority of drug transactions occurred. The pair even placed arrows along house to easily direct traffic where to go.

A drug house drive thru? A couple is arrested after turning their kitchen window into a drive thru for illegal drugs according to police. #FloridaNews pic.twitter.com/UuJn2IBs9K — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) September 3, 2018

Both Dobbs and Parrish face multiple charges related to the possession and sale of fentanyl, the powerful opioid painkiller.

Via WCTV