william_kate

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Duchess Of Cambridge Is In Labor

April 23, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

This is NOT a drill! We repeat, this is NOT a drill! We have a new royal baby on the way!

Just a few hours ago, the Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to the hospital in the early stages of labor. She was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital and is currently in the Lindo Wing, where hopefully she will give birth sooner rather than later. The royal palace made the official announcement via Twitter saying...

Of course, we aren't the only ones anxiously awaiting a third royal baby. As expected the media is in full force waiting on this little one's arrival.

Here's to a happy and healthy baby! Yay!

Tags: 
royal palace
kensington palace
Duchess of Cambridge
Baby
Labor
saint mary's hospital
READ MORE READ LESS