The Duchess Of Cambridge Is In Labor

This is NOT a drill! We repeat, this is NOT a drill! We have a new royal baby on the way!

Just a few hours ago, the Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to the hospital in the early stages of labor. She was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital and is currently in the Lindo Wing, where hopefully she will give birth sooner rather than later. The royal palace made the official announcement via Twitter saying...

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.



The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Of course, we aren't the only ones anxiously awaiting a third royal baby. As expected the media is in full force waiting on this little one's arrival.

The world’s media are gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital ahead of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child. pic.twitter.com/FLr1lL2AyT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Here's to a happy and healthy baby! Yay!