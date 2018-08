The dudes from Dude Perfect are back with another video that went super-viral in just one day.

This time, they combine a lake, a bouncy obstacle course, and NERF guns. What could possibly go wrong?

For starters it's a race among all five guys. They’re jostling for position to reach the landing zone where they can shoot the NERF guns at their targets. And yes, some of the time, they’re blindfolded!

Enjoy!