Check Out The First Trailer For Mary Poppins Returns

Yes! Yes! Yes! It's the Disney trailer we've been waiting for!!! Mary Poppins Returns!!!

If you had any doubt about Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins...wonder no more. She's perfection! Lin-Manuel Miranda is the only person on Earth who could fill the shoes of Dick Van Dyke as Jack. And of course, there is a Dick Van Dyke cameo, who is actually reprising his role as Mr. Dawes. Unfortunately, there's no formal listing for Julie Andrews on IMDB. However, they're probably keeping it a secret so we'll all be surprised, right?

Get ready for all the feels! You're about to be transported back to your childhood.

Video of Mary Poppins Returns | Official Trailer

We have goosebumps!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!