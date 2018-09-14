Eva Longoria Seems To Be Juggling Motherhood & Her Career Quite Nicely

September 14, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
eva_longoria

(Photo by Faye Sadou/AdMedia)

In less than three months, Eva Longoria has mastered the art of working mom.

Back in June, Eva gave birth to baby Santiago. While she can afford the luxury of not going back to work...the woman is already back at work! In fact, we aren't even sure she took maternity leave at all. She did manage to take a little vacation, but almost immediately she was back on set directing and doing press junkets and red carpets for her new movie, Dog Days.

It doesn't stop there though. She and baby Santiago are now gearing up for Dora the Explorer! Which, by the way, means a trip to Australia.

Australia here we come!! ✈️ ---- #DoraTheExplorer --

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

Here's a pretty cute pic from behind the scenes of Grand Hotel.

Santiago, meet Santiago #GrandHotel #BehindTheScenes --

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

First day back to work and look who is my assistant director! Has a desk and everything! #WorkingMama #BabyBaston

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

Awwwwww, that's one cute little assistant! Not to mention, Eva looks like she's thoroughly enjoying motherhood.

 

plane