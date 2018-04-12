Ever Seen Cowboy Boot Roller Blades?

Ok, we are really, really, really, hoping cowboy boot roller blades are NOT a thing. In fact, they seem dangerous.

If you've ever worn a pair of cowboy boots, then you know they aren't exactly ankle support worthy. Sure their stiff, but not an ideal shoe for roller blading. Seriously, these just scream broken ankles.

Ok, these appear to be a joke right? However, after a little research, we found several pairs of cowboy boot roller skates! So we can only assume someone really did wear a pair of cowboy boot roller blades.

Click HERE to see more pics of cowboy boot roller skates.

Ok, we're all for a great pair of cowboy boots, but these roller blades and roller skates might be a step too far.