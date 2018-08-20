This Real Life 3D Rendering Of Homer Simpson Will Haunt Your Dreams
August 20, 2018
As a cartoon, Homer Simpson is hilarious. As a real life 3D rendering...he's scary as Hades!
WARNING! What you are about to see...you can't unsee. It will rock you to the core and leave you shaking in a corner. This version of Homer Simpson will give you nightmares.
My version of Homer Simpson in real life . . . #zbrush #zbrushsculpt #homer #homersimpson #thesimpsons #art #3d #3dprint #3dprinting #creepy #memes #memes #scary #realistic #sculpting #WSHH #theshaderoom
OMG! No! Why can't we look away? A very special thanks to artist Miquel Vasquez for ruining one of our childhood favorites.