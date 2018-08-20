This Real Life 3D Rendering Of Homer Simpson Will Haunt Your Dreams

As a cartoon, Homer Simpson is hilarious. As a real life 3D rendering...he's scary as Hades!

WARNING! What you are about to see...you can't unsee. It will rock you to the core and leave you shaking in a corner. This version of Homer Simpson will give you nightmares.

OMG! No! Why can't we look away? A very special thanks to artist Miquel Vasquez for ruining one of our childhood favorites.