Trump, Obama, W., Clinton, Bush & Carter Remember John McCain

Politics aside, we can all agree that John McCain was a true American hero. Sadly, just days after announcing he would no longer undergo treatment for his brain tumor, Senator McCain passed away at his home in Arizona. He was 81-years-old.

Immediately, both Republicans and Democrats took to social media to pay their respects and pass along their condolences, including President Trump as well as several former presidents.

President Trump did not approve an official White House statement on the passing of McCain, but he did manage to send out this tweet...

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Every living former president had a few things to say about McCain too...

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

John McCain believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution, and from his heroic service in the Navy to his 35 years in Congress, he lived by his creed every day. https://t.co/946T7PnG53 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 26, 2018

Statement by former President @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of U.S. Senator John McCain of Arizona. pic.twitter.com/joT1reIihM — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) August 26, 2018

STATEMENT BY FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER ON THE PASSING OF SENATOR JOHN MCCAIN pic.twitter.com/dcuUIJp8tK — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) August 26, 2018

Every word is a true testament to John McCain. It's evident he meant a lot to politics, not only as a human being, but as a political leader.