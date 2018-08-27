Trump, Obama, W., Clinton, Bush & Carter Remember John McCain

August 27, 2018
john_mccain

Politics aside, we can all agree that John McCain was a true American hero. Sadly, just days after announcing he would no longer undergo treatment for his brain tumor, Senator McCain passed away at his home in Arizona. He was 81-years-old.

Immediately, both Republicans and Democrats took to social media to pay their respects and pass along their condolences, including President Trump as well as several former presidents.

President Trump did not approve an official White House statement on the passing of McCain, but he did manage to send out this tweet...

Every living former president had a few things to say about McCain too...

Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled. John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order. He was a public servant in the finest traditions of our country. And to me, he was a friend whom I'll deeply miss. Laura and I send our heartfelt sympathies to Cindy and the entire McCain family, and our thanks to God for the life of John McCain.

Every word is a true testament to John McCain. It's evident he meant a lot to politics, not only as a human being, but as a political leader.

 

