Awesome Cat Owners Leave "Child Support" On The Front Porch After Their Cat Knocks Up The Neighbor's Cat

A deadbeat dad cat is just not acceptable.

Imgur user voievodGi, adopted the stray cat in the neighborhood. However, before being able to get her fixed, it was too late...she was already with child. Come to find out, the neighbor's cat knocked her up.

Whoops. Happy accident right? Except who's going to help support all those little cat babies?

Well, good news! The neighbor's and the father-to-be are down to help!

Awww, we love a good ole fashioned happy ending.