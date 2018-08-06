Mrs. Garrett AKA Actress Charlotte Rae Has Died

If you were raised in the 80s, one of the most iconic females on TV at the time has died. The wonderful Mrs. Garrett aka Charlotte Rae from Diff'rent Strokes and the Facts of Life has passed away. She was 92-years-old.

According to Rae's publicist Harlan Boll...

"Rae died at her Los Angeles home Sunday with her family at her side. A cause of death was not immediately available, but Rae was diagnosed last year with bone cancer after beating pancreatic cancer."

As you can imagine, her TV families are saddened by the news. Many of them paying tribute to her on social media.

You all already know my heart is heavy yet.... sorry, no words at the moment just love and tears... and yeah, smiles.... #charlotterae #ripcharlotterae — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) August 6, 2018

RIP IN PEACE ALL OF MY CAST MATES. I MISS YOU ALL. pic.twitter.com/tS52TfryKo — Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) August 6, 2018

Rest in peace Mrs. Garrett.