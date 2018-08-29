Aretha Franklin's Casket Is Open For Public Viewing In Detroit, She'll Be Laid To Rest In A Beautiful Red Dress & High Heels

The Queen of Soul's gold casket arrived at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit on Tuesday. Her hearse, an ivory colored, two-door 1940 Cadillac LaSalle was greeted by crowds of fans and lines around the block anxiously awaiting to say their final goodbyes.

Almost immediately upon arrival, pictures surfaced of Aretha in her casket. She's wearing a beautiful, bright red, lace dress with red satin high heels. She's surrounded by these gigantic and gorgeous flower arrangements of purple and pink roses.

WATCH: Hundreds pay respects as Aretha Franklin lies in statehttps://t.co/p4ZwpI2nr5 pic.twitter.com/JjxMI4ShVr — News24 (@News24) August 29, 2018

There is some significance to Aretha's flowers. According to her niece, Sabrina Owens...

"If you ever received flowers from my aunt they would be big, beautiful arrangements. She sent them on birthdays, holidays and special occasions."

As for her attire, the color red signifies Aretha's honorary membership in the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

Aretha's funeral service will be held this Friday, August 31st, 2018 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.