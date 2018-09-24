Check Out Joaquin Phoenix In Full Joker Makeup!

September 24, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Joaquin_Phoenix

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Last week, we got a sneak peak of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur, the man behind the Joker. As creepy as he looks as a regular guy, we can't help but anxiously await his version of the Joker.

Well, wait no more! Director Todd Phillips just shared a quick video of Joaquin in full Joker makeup! Not quite as cheesy as Jared Leto's version and not quite as scary as Heath Ledger's version. Based on the look, the final outcome will depend on how Joaquin plays the role.

Camera test (w/ sound). Joker.

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on

What do you think?

 

Tags: 
joker
joaquin phoenix
makeup
todd phillips