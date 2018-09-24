Check Out Joaquin Phoenix In Full Joker Makeup!

Last week, we got a sneak peak of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur, the man behind the Joker. As creepy as he looks as a regular guy, we can't help but anxiously await his version of the Joker.

Well, wait no more! Director Todd Phillips just shared a quick video of Joaquin in full Joker makeup! Not quite as cheesy as Jared Leto's version and not quite as scary as Heath Ledger's version. Based on the look, the final outcome will depend on how Joaquin plays the role.

What do you think?