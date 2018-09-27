Forget About The Moonwalk, This Firefighter's Airwalk Is Legit!
Ok kids, do NOT try this at home. This is one dance move that's best left to the professionals. The firefighters.
Move over moonwalk and make way for the airwalk! It's done from at least 98 feet off the ground while dangling from a ladder. That's not really a great way to describe, so just watch for yourself. It's crazy awesome!
------Front lever à 30 mètres sur échelle à crochet ------
This dude's got abs and arms of steel!