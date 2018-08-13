We Have Our First Homecoming Mum Sighting!!!

Here we go! It's homecoming mum season y'all! With every year, they get a little bigger and a lot better! Of course, 2018 is no exception. With school starting and the first football game being less than a month away, it's time to get those mums on display.

Yes, we have our very first mum sighting. It's a combination theme too...Whataburger meets the Celina Bobcats! It's a sea of orange and white, complete with Whataburger logos and bobcat paw prints. AND it's glorious!

*Now, we aren't 100% sure this is actually for Celina High School. However, there's a comment in the thread that claims this is the Kroger at Preston Road in Prosper, which isn't too far up the road from Celina High School.