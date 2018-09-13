Willie Nelson Will Headline Rally For Senate Candidate Beto O'Rourke

For the first time ever, Willie Nelson will do a public performance on behalf of a political candidate. The country superstar just announced he'll perform at the end of September for Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke. While Willie did perform for Jimmy Carter back in 1980, this will be the first public performance.

Now this isn't the first time Willie and Beto have performed together. Willie actually invited Beto on stage for a jam session at his big 4th of July Picnic near Austin earlier this year.

Video of Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic, 2018

No doubt Willie and Beto will team up again on stage.

By the way, you'll be able to catch Willie on stage for Beto on September 29th at the Turn Out For Texas Rally in Austin.