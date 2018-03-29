Former 49ers Coach Mike Singletary Named Head Coach At Trinity Christian Academy In Addison

Once a Texan always a Texan.

Former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers Mike Singletary is coming home for a new gig. While it is football, it's not exactly professional football, since Singletary was just named as head football coach at Trinity Christian Academy in Addison. Singletary says...

"It's an honor for me to join the TCA family. I welcome the opportunity to get to know the young men who are a part of the football team, as well as the faculty, staff and parents. I have a soft spot in my heart for young men, and it's my desire to help them develop into all that God created them to be through football and beyond."

Pretty cool!